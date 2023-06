Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 presented the Highland County Senior Fairboard with a donation from Rick Wilkin and Dwight Reynolds. “A big thank you is due from the HCAS to VFW Post 9094 for their donation,” the fair board said. “It’s donations like these that keep your fairground running .” Pictured (l-r) are Mark Baldwin, Rick Wilkin, Dwight Reynolds and Wayne Bowman.

Submitted photo