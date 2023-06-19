Trio of accidents claim 3 over weekend

A trio of fatal accidents over the weekend saw a Leesburg man lose his life, a New Richmond man killed on a Highland County roadway and a pedestrian die when he reportedly stepped into the path of a vehicle driven by a Sardinia man.

The first accident took place at 1:21 p.m. Saturday on Old State Route 32 near Bauer Road in Clermont County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Scott M. Miller, 46, Batavia, was walking eastbound just off the pavement edge of the eastbound lane of Old State Route 32 when he was struck by a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Matthew Waller, 21, Sardinia, who was driving eastbound on Old State Route 32, the state patrol said.

The Grand Prix was also occupied by a juvenile passenger.

Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Waller sustained no injuries in the crash and the juvenile riding with him received minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

At 4:32 p.m. Saturday two riders were involved in a motorcycle crash on Greensbush Road near Sicily Road in Highland County’s Clay Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic motorcycle operated by Joshua Graham, 41, New Richmond, and Kristy Sult, 38, New Richmond, was traveling northeast on Greenbush Road and was negotiating a curve when it traveled off the right side of the road striking a culvert and utility pole, according to the state patrol.

Graham succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. Sult was transported via helicopter to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

The state patrol was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office, Sardinia Fire Department and other emergency personnel.

At 5:09 p.m. Sunday a single vehicle crash took place on S.R. 138 south in Highland County’s Paint Township.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2004 Hundai Santa Fe operated by Cossie R. Ferguson, 64, Leesburg, was traveling south on S.R. 138 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, the state patrol reported.

Ferguson succumbed fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The state patrol said he was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The state patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Coroner’s Office and Grooms & Son Towing Service.

All three crashes remain under investigation by the state patrol.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.