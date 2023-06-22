HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 18

INCIDENT/CHARGE

Deputies responded to the 10000 block of U.S. Route 62 after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, a juvenile was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

June 19

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 3000 block of Anderson Road reported identity theft.

Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Pea Ridge Road after a report of a disturbance. After investigation, Clifford A. Phillips, 52, Hillsboro. was charged with criminal damaging.

June 20

A resident of the 8700 block of Dragoo Road reported identity theft.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jesse J. Hale, 27, Hillsboro, speeding.

Tiffany L. Wallace, 37, New Vienna, OVI.

Isaiah Z. Proffitt, 24, Sardinia, OVI.

Crystal N. Temple, 29, Hillsboro, theft.

James R. Willey, 38, Hillsboro, criminal trespassing.