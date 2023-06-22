Three team winners at HDH Foundation outing

Pictured (l-r) are Tim Parry, HDH president & CEO; Vicki Rhude, HDH Foundation Board of Directors chairman; Team: 62 Classic Diner — Brett Prince, Dr. David Jamieson, Kristin Jamieson, Bruce Miles and Erin Richmond, foundation manager. Submitted photo

On a beautiful sunny day in Greenfield, 28 teams teed it up for a great cause at the annual Highland District Hospital Foundation Golf Outing at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

By the end of the day, just over $13,000 was raised to support the mission and annual plan of the HDH Foundation.

“I am very pleased with the outcome of the golf outing and as always am so grateful for the support of our partnering organizations and golfers who make it such a success,” said Erin Richmond, HDH Foundation manager. “This event has been one of the foundation’s annual fundraisers since 2012 and it seems to grow each year.”

The tournament recognized three winners at this year’s event. The winners of the all-womens team were: Mary Stanforth, Sherry Morrison, Ellen Turner and Mary Hamilton. The all-mens team winners were Bradley Coyle, Jason Pugh, Justin Kittle and Luke Coyle. The mixed womens and mens team winner was 62 Classics Diner and consisted of Brett Prince, Dr. David Jamieson, Kristin Jamieson and Bruce Miles. Team 62 Classics Diner took home the coveted toilet bowl trophy with the lowest score.

“This event would not be possible without the support of the many sponsors and the teams that played in the outing. A special thanks to our hospital employees and foundation board members that give of their time to plan, prepare and staff the event. We are grateful for the generous philanthropy of businesses and individuals that continually support our mission to provide quality care to our community,” Richmond said.

Submitted by Ashlee Cheesbro, marketing manager, HDH.