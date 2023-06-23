Festival of Bells 3×3 Tourney

The Festival of the Bells 3×3 Basketball Tournament will be played Saturday, July 8 at the Old City Park in Hillsboro. There will be three divisions: 4th-5th Elementary Division; 6th, 7th, 8th Middle School Division; and 9th-12th High School School Division (with girls brackets in all age groups if enough teams register). Registration is 9-9:30 a.m. and games start at 9:30 a.m. The cost of $20 per player or $80 per team (maximum four players). Call Larry Scruggs for more information.