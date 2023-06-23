First real still, 580 weed plants, freight train hit

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1922, The News-Herald reported that the Spargur, Head and Co. Bank, of Bainbridge, “one of the strongest banks in the smaller towns of Ohio,” reorganized and elected John C. Spargur as president and C.P. Head as vice president.

A class of 55 Elks was initiated at the recent meeting of the Hillsboro Elks, as over 260 “of the Antlered herd” were at the event to help bring the new people into the group, with a fried chicken dinner by John T. Ridgeway.

One person was killed and another seriously injured, both of Lynchburg, when their Ford truck was hit by a freight train on the B & O at the Davis Crossing located about a mile-and-a-half west of New Vienna.

Sheriff Schweinsberger secured the “first real still” found in Highland County after a search of the Jesse Slater home, with another 50 gallons of mash and a half-gallon of moonshine whiskey discovered.

In sports, a Fourth of July celebration was scheduled to be held with multiple events including three-mile races, buggy races and a baseball game between the Christian Church of Hillsboro and the Baptist Church of Hillsboro.

The Big Gala Carnival advertised multiple attractions including the Moonlight Shows, Cray’s All Jazz Minstrels, “The World’s Largest Portable Ferris Wheel,” band concerts, the Fairyland Carousel and a circus sideshow.

The new Caldwell store, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including women’s dresses for $2.98, men’s shirts for 75 cents, men’s overalls for 95 cents and women’s gowns for 55 cents.

This week in 1950, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a weekend of rough climate was headlined by a windstorm that “temporarily” took out electrical services in multiple neighborhoods and knocked down multiple tree limbs.

The State Department of Highways announced that it planned to widen the Power House Hill, the east end of Jefferson Street, to 40 feet with no financial obligation given to the village of Greenfield.

Four Greenfield boy scouts were scheduled to board a train in Columbus that would take them to Valley Forge State Park in Pennsylvania for “American Scouting’s greatest event,” the National Jamboree.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced that it planned to conduct a public hearing in Greenfield regarding an application by the DT&I Railroad to abandon its passenger, mail and express services between Springfield and Jackson.

In sports, the Washington Court House Moose defeated the Greenfield Foundrymen by a score of 2-1 thanks to a late run in the seventh inning, with the Southwestern Ohio Baseball League matchup held at the Municipal Playground.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “The Inspector General,” starring Danny Kaye and Walter Slezak, and “Green Grass of Wyoming,” starring Peggy Cummins and Charles Coburn.

Cussins and Fearn Stores advertised multiple products including mitre boxes for $8.25, a simulated cushion all-metal glider for $26.95, roll-slate roofing for $2.69 per roll and window fans with 8-inch blades for $6.59.

This week in 1977, The Press-Gazette reported that a 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with the discovery of 580 marijuana plants on a S.R. 72 farm in Penn Township in Highland County.

Laszlo G. Koe-Krompecher, who previously dubbed Hillsboro and Highland County “an architectural paradise”, planned to give a slide presentation at the First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street on the “material, economic and humane value of older homes and buildings.”

No “real” progress was made concerning negotiations between Blue Cross and Highland District Hospital and a requested rate increase by the hospital.

Governor James Rhodes was in attendance in Highland County to discuss some of the “problems,” with some specific mentions including highways, the youth commission and energy.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 team, following a bit of a winning streak, rattled off seven straight losses to drop to 13-12 on the season, with three of those losses coming against the Chillicothe side.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Fun with Dick and Jane,” directed by Ted Kotcheff and starring George Segal, Jane Fonda and Ed McMahon.

Seeger’s Country Market, located on S.R. 124 east, advertised multiple products including whole watermelons for $1.59, an 18-ounce loaf of bread for 25 cents and boneless ham for $1.59 per pound either half or whole.

This week in 2004, The Times-Gazette reported that a “major” repair project was planned for the Hillsboro Post Office in the following week, with the whole roof at the 301 N. High St. building to be removed and replaced.

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 Acting Deputy Director Vaughn Wilson announced a plan to begin work on a resurfacing project for parts of S.R. 138 and U.S. Route 50 in Highland County.

The 47th annual art show was held at the Southern State Community College with members of the Leesburg Brush and Palette Art Guild scheduled to be in attendance alongside 200 pieces of art.

The Gary Adams Benefit Show was headlined by Darrell McCall and Buddy Emmons, with the show held to support Adams following him being “seriously injured” in a car accident.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised the showing of “Ice Age,” directed by Chris Wedge and starring Ray Romano, John Leguizamo and Denis Leary.

Kinetico Quality Water Systems advertised its whole house water filter, advertised as new technology and no electricity, which would reduce yellow water, iron, odors, radium and hardness, and included free installation for $9.95 per month rent-to-own.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.