GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 4

CITATIONS

William Williams, 22, Washington C.H., was issued citations for driving under suspension and no insurance.

June 5

ARRESTS

Angelica Munyon, 35, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear.

Kyle Legge, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal mischief.

June 6

ARREST

Dominic Weseloh, 24, Hillsboro, was arrested on a warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

June 8

CITATIONS

Andrea Fligor 32, Greenfield, was issued citation for no brake lights and no insurance.

June 9

ARREST

Earl Hurley, 53, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

June 10

ARRESTS

Timothy S. Seitz, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

Trevor W. Gibson, 28, Hillsboro, was arrested on warrants of failure to comply, criminal trespassing and obstructing warrants out of the Hillsboro Police Department and warrants for failure to appear and aggravated menacing out of Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Cruea, 71, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Gerrad Mick, 57, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and obstructing official business.

Christopher Schofill, 57, Georgia, was arrested for OVI and open container.