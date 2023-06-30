Cherry Dream Cake for Fourth

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nichols’ cherry dream cake. File photo

Hello! In The Kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Patricia Nichols making this luscious cherry cake. It’s not only delicious but easy to make. Just how I like it. Plus, I love cherries.

This will be a great desert to serve for the Fourth of July. I am looking for easy reipes to make for the Fourth of July. If you have any please send them to me and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

CHERRY DREAM CAKE

Ingredients/Directions

One box of white cake mix (bake as directed on box for 9-inch by 13-inch pan).

When done let cool for 5 to 10 minutes.

Poke holes in cake with a wooden spoon.

1 package cherry jello mixed into 1 1/2 cups of boiling water then pour into holes.

Let cool in fridge for 30 minutes.

While cooling take one package of softened cream cheese and with a hand mixer mix with a bigger container of Cool Whip in a big bowl.

Take cake out and smear that cream cheese Cool Whip mix on top, then one of two cans of cherry pie filling on top of that.

Then let cool in fridge for at least two hours.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.