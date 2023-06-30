HDH Medical Executive Committee changes hands

The Highland District Hospital Medical Executive Committee has changed hands after new elections appointed Dr. Anthony Wetherington as chief of staff, Dr. Craig McKinney as vice chief of staff, Dr. Steven Battaglia as chief of surgery, Dr. David Gunderman as chief of medicine, and Dr. Poonam Singh as secretary/treasurer. Highland District Hospital’s Medical Staff is comprised of more than 160 physicians, 31 Certified Nurse Practitioners, and 13 physician assistants. The expansion of care and services at Highland District Hospital has led to growth within the medical staff, but the vision for care remains the same. Highland District Hospital’s century of service and mission to the county and those surrounding it has evolved to not only recognize the needs of the community, but to act on those needs through expanding service lines, providing the most cost-efficient services in the state of Ohio, and through development and growth of providers and employees, making the organization one of the largest employers in Highland County. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Randi Jonas, medical staff coordinator; Singh; and Eddy Mallott, vice president of operations; (back row, l-r) Tim Parry, president and CEO; Wetherington; McKinney; Gunderman; and Battaglia.

Submitted photo