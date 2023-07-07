Banks battle at the Festival of the Bells

Contestants from First State Bank, Merchants National Bank, NCB and Southern Hills Community Bank attempt to grab play money during a Battle of the Banks contest Friday afternoon at the Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro. The contest featured several games with the Merchants Bank team being proclaimed the overall winner. The festival continues through Saturday with Bryce Leatherwood wrapping things up with a country music concert starting at 9 p.m. The annual festival auction will precede concert at 8 p.m.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette