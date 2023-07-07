U.S. Shoe bonuses, Elvis visits town, 10,000 at concert

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Eugene Hahne, attorney for Flora Thompson, was preparing to file for compensation from the State Insurance Fund following the death of Thompson’s husband while employed by the C.R. Patterson Sons Company.

Greenfield and Madison Township announced that they’d passed the halfway mark of the $778 quota for the Red Cross War Refugee Fund drive which was sponsored by the Highland County Chapter of the Red Cross.

Greenfield announced that it gained 344 residents, but the number of farms in Highland County fell by 28 compared to 10 years ago, but it was actually 253 fewer compared to just five years ago.

Employees of the U.S. Shoe Corporation in Greenfield shared in the concerns of a mid-summer bonus and had a holiday until Monday morning, with the bonus holding a full week’s extra pay for every employee in the Greenfield, Chillicothe and Cincinnati factories.

In sports, the local 21 Club defeated Hillsboro, 10-6, at Playground Field after the original team, Chillicothe Herlihy, was unable to make the appearance, requiring Hillsboro to fill in.

The Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised its “comfortably cool” and air-conditioned theatres. It was showing “Brother Orchid,” directed by Lloyd Bacon and starring Edward G. Robinson, Ann Sothern and Humphrey Bogart.

Preston’s Super Market, located at 342 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including large lamb chops for 30 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for 19 cents and two pounds of tomatoes for 15 cents.

This week in 1965, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Rev. David Phillips, pastor of the Church of Christ in Greenfield, announced his resignation from the post to accept the pastor position at the Highview Christian Church near Cincinnati.

All employees under the jurisdiction of Greenfield Village Council were approved to receive a 5-percent pay increase following a 7-0 vote, planned to be effective for the “semi-monthly paychecks” given on the first of September.

Representatives from the Huntington, West Virginia Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requested Greenfield to not develop anything on its low-lying property on the flood plain of the possible Paint Creek reservoir.

A 16-unit motel’s construction was announced for an estimated cost of $50,000 by James Martin, operator of the Greenfield Lanes, with ground-breaking planned on the day of reporting and construction scheduled to finish in the fall.

In sports, Bob’s Super Valu defeated the Greenfield Lanes squad, 6-1, in Greenfield Softball Association action. It was a second round victory.

The Centerfield Pike Drive-In located near Greenfield advertised multiple films, including “Guns at Batasi,” starring Richard Attenborough and Flora Robson, and “If a Man Answers,” starring Sandra Dee and Bobby Darin.

Bob’s Super Valu, located at Fourth and Lafayette streets in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a pound of picnic-style pork roast for 29 cents, vine-ripe tomatoes for 29 cents per pound and a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that the 1990 Festival of Bells was scheduled and planned to host Elvis Presley impersonator Mike Albert, the Air Force Band and a guest appearance by Ohio State University drum major Dale Wagner.

Jo Laymon, the director of nursing education at Southern State Community College, was invited to be in a focus group study planned to give guidance to the Ohio Board of Regents.

A Hillsboro man was reportedly standing on the front yard of a home on Stephens Road at 9:38 p.m. when a tree near the location was struck by lightning. The strike traveled through the tree and fatally struck the man in the side.

Ohio Secretary of State Sherrod Brown honored Zelma Furnish of Hillsboro for her 27 years of service as an elections official at the Highland County Board of Elections.

In sports, Jim Winner, a two-year starter for the Hillsboro High School football team at offensive tackle, center and defensive tackle, announced that he planned to sign and attend the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Colony Theatre advertised “Roller Coaster Rabbit,” starring Kathleen Turner and Charles Fleischer, and “Dick Tracy,” starring Warren Beatty, Al Pacino and Madonna.

Radio Shack advertised multiple products including a dual-powered calculator for $4.77, an RC Turbo Racer for $39.95 and an all-weather radio for 11.88.

This week in 2015, The Times-Gazette reported that almost 90 gardeners from the six counties representing Region 16 of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs traveled to Hillsboro for the semi-annual regional meeting hosted by the Hillsboro Garden Club, where the discussion focused on “Birds of a Feather.”

The newest addition to the Festival of the Bells saw the largest crowd ever assembled for its Thursday evening Christian concert, with an estimated 10,000 people attending the Saturday Chase Bryant concert.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion baseball team defeated the Chillicothe Post 62 by a score of 8-7, bringing the team’s record to 5-16.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Insite Out,” starring Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling, and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” starring Cody Cameron and Bill Hader.

Town and Country, Inc. in Hillsboro advertised multiple products, including a 27-inch, three-speed oscillating tower fan for $19.99 and a 16-ounce Coca-Cola glass for $1.79.

