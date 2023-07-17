A historic scavenger hunt

The Highland County Historical Society will be holding an online scavenger hunt Saturday, July 29.

Clues to 12 locations in uptown Hillsboro will be texted to participants who will take a selfie at the location and text it to a given number. The first three participants who text selfies from all 12 locations back correctly will win prizes.

Highland County Historical Society volunteer Jean Fawley came up with the idea for the event after hearing about a similar event held by her daughter’s community of Bethel, Ohio.

“It’s a fundraiser and this is the first year we’ve done it,” said Fawley. “We’d like to invite everyone out to do it, and what happens is it’s $20 to register a person or team of up to three people.”

Registration will be held the day of the event at the Highland House (151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Right before one o’clock, we will text you the 12 clues,” said Fawley. “They are all around uptown Hillsboro, and the first person to take a selfie with the clues and send it back to the phone number wins the grand prize.”

Fawley said pictures of the prizes will be posted on Facebook in a few days. The first place winner will receive a rocking chair from Lowe’s.

“It will be rain or shine, and we meet back at the museum at 3:30 p.m. to see the winters,” said Fawley.

