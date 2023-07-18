Cincinnati Children’s plans medical building in Eastgate

This is an artist’s rendering of the new Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate that is supposed to require 200 employees. Submitted photo

Cincinnati Children’s plans to construct a medical building that will include an outpatient surgery center, specialty clinics and an urgent care in Eastgate. The building will feature world-class medical services and provide access that’s even closer to home for families in Clermont County as well as other counties along the Ohio 32 corridor.

The building’s outpatient surgery center will include four operating rooms, making the location the first of its kind on the east side for Cincinnati Children’s.

To be called Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate, the two-story medical building on Ivy Pointe Boulevard will encompass nearly 110,000 square feet and employ about 200 people – including physicians, registered nurses, therapists, mental and behavioral health specialists, medical assistants and support staff.

This new facility will enable Cincinnati Children’s to increase the availability of specialized medical services in the area. The building will feature dedicated spaces to accommodate outpatient medical and surgical specialty clinics, occupational and physical therapy, sports physical therapy, speech therapy, audiology services, and ophthalmology as well as partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for mental health. The facility will also include a laboratory to expedite test results, along with a pharmacy, X-ray, and MRI services.

“We’re making this investment so that the children of Clermont County as well as communities to the east can receive world-class health care closer to their homes,” said Dr. Evaline Alessandrini, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children’s. “Our team members who work at this new location will provide the type of medical care that recently earned our health system recognition as No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of Best Children’s Hospitals.”

The site will consolidate services that Cincinnati Children’s already provides in the area, including at an existing medical office in Eastgate and one in Hamilton County’s Anderson Township.

Initial investment by Cincinnati Children’s is expected to be $85 million, which includes design, construction and equipment. The medical building will occupy about 10 of the 20 acres that Cincinnati Children’s purchased in Ivy Pointe Commerce Park in 2012 for $5 million.

Site preparation started in July 2023, with construction to begin in the fall and take about two years to complete. Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate expects to begin seeing patients in summer 2025.

Submitted by Barrett.Brunsman@CCHMC.org.