GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
July 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Aaron Dhume, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speeding.
Talon Knisley, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.
Curtis Johnson, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued citations for possession of marijuana and marked lanes.
Mathew Pritchard, 22, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a traffic control device.
July 10
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Willie Highley Jr., 65, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.
Randy Alexander, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for trespassing.
July 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Brittany Saunders, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Rita Beatty, 63, Leesburg, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Cecelia Clifton, 78, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for failure to yield.
July 12
ARREST/CITATION
Kevin Arledge, 52, Washington Court House, was issued a parking citation for handicapped parking.
July 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Dylan Rodgers, 24, Leesburg, was arrested for two counts of receiving stolen property.
Steven Willett, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
Edwin Lagos, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, willful wanton disregard and reckless operation.
July 14
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Gary Seitz, 32, Sabina, was arrested for assault.
Alice Baker, 27, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.
Harley Mussetter, 29, Portsmouth, was issued a citation for for vicious dog.
July 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Michael Crone II, 33, Washington C.H., was issued a citation for expired registration.
Matthew Jackson, 34, Greenfield, was issued summons for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christian Cunningham, 28, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control.