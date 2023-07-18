GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Aaron Dhume, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speeding.

Talon Knisley, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Curtis Johnson, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and issued citations for possession of marijuana and marked lanes.

Mathew Pritchard, 22, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a traffic control device.

July 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Willie Highley Jr., 65, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Randy Alexander, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for trespassing.

July 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brittany Saunders, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Rita Beatty, 63, Leesburg, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Cecelia Clifton, 78, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for failure to yield.

July 12

ARREST/CITATION

Kevin Arledge, 52, Washington Court House, was issued a parking citation for handicapped parking.

July 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dylan Rodgers, 24, Leesburg, was arrested for two counts of receiving stolen property.

Steven Willett, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Edwin Lagos, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, willful wanton disregard and reckless operation.

July 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gary Seitz, 32, Sabina, was arrested for assault.

Alice Baker, 27, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.

Harley Mussetter, 29, Portsmouth, was issued a citation for for vicious dog.

July 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Crone II, 33, Washington C.H., was issued a citation for expired registration.

Matthew Jackson, 34, Greenfield, was issued summons for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Cunningham, 28, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control.