Visible Learning first

Superintendent Quincey Gray (bottom, left) delivers her report to the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Board of Education at the regular board meeting on Monday. Also pictured (clockwise around the table beginning at Gray’s left) are board members Rachel Fraley, Eric Wise and Eric Zint, treasurer Joe Smith, and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Sandy Free. Photo by Angela Shepherd

It’s been an eventful week for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District including a major recognition, the reunion of decades of graduates, and major progress at the practice field development.

In her report, district superintendent Quincey Gray briefly discussed the district team’s travel to Florida for the annual Visible Learning Conference last week, where the team not only got to share the district’s experiences from the last three years of its Visible Learning journey, and also was recognized as the first district in the world to receive Visible Learning certification.

The all-class reunion was held on July 15 and found McClain alumni in attendance from decades past as they gathered to walk the gleaming, art-filled hallways, reminisce and enjoy the activities of the day, which were capped off with a dinner and a dance.

The practice field development project, while ongoing for a few months now, has begun to resemble what it is to become. Foundation work for the building clearly reveals the footprint of what is to come. The goal posts for the full football field have been set, and Monday the construction team began laying sod. Gray also announced in her report that the custom-designed building is currently set to be delivered in September, instead of later in the year.

In other business, Gray reported that the chiller and boiler projects, both ongoing at Rainsboro and Buckskin elementaries, are each on schedule, as is a sewer project at Rainsboro.

Legislative liaison Rachel Fraley reported that the Third Grade Guarantee is no more. What this means is that a student in the third grade not meeting the promotion score for language arts is not automatically required to repeat the third grade. However, students not meeting the promotion score may be held back by parent request.

A resolution was approved employing former Greenfield Elementary Principal Robert Schumm as Greenfield Elementary Assistant Principal beginning Sept. 1.

Treasurer Joe Smith in his report said the new state budget included several changes as to how the state foundation funding is calculated with the implementation of that coming in two phases.

Resignations accepted as part of the consent agenda included those of middle school secretary Christel Dalton, Greenfield Elementary teacher Sarah Bean, high school teacher Travis Snyder, Greenfield Elementary teacher Savannah Morgan and aide Lindsey Highley. The resignation of aide Doug Peabody was also accepted, but Gray noted that Peabody was also on the list of employment recommendations and that his role was simply going from five days a week to four days a week.

Employment recommendations approved by the board of education are: Jacob Catrone, high school social studies; Whitney Vanzant, middle school secretary; John Gill, boys soccer assistant; Payton Smith, middle school cross country assistant; Hailee Lovely; summer board office help; and certified substitutes John Gill, Coty Barnhart, Doug Peabody and DesaRae Stockdale.

The Greenfield Exempted School District Board of Education will meet again in regular session on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. in the central office boardroom.

