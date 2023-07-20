HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 17

INCIDENT/ARREST

At approximately 11:45 p.m., the police department received a report that an altercation occurred at a business in the 100 block of East Main Street. The incident escalated to a road rage incident where a vehicle was struck twice by the other party involved. After investigation, Bryson George, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging and underage consumption. Gavyn Brown, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested for underage consumption.

July 18

INCIDENT/ARREST

A male came into the Hillsboro Police Department to report a protection order violation. Officers responded to the 900 block of North West Street. Upon arrival a female subject was found to be in violation of a protection order. The female subject identified a violation of the Ohio Revised Code.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West North Street in reference to a reported assault. Three subjects at that location reported being assaulted by a known male. A report was taken and warrants were issued for a male subject. On July 19 at 8:39 p.m. the suspect, Dalton Weber, was seen and led officers on a short foot pursuit. Weber was apprehended and transported to the Highland County Jail. Weber, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested on two counts of assault and one count of domestic violence.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Samuel Wise, 34 of Williamsburg was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant

Jeremy Hogsett, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence

Lochlann Foster, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Terry Robinson, 53, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Robert Hanson, 35, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Robert Gibson, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.