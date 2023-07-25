Shafer honored for ownership excellence

Shafer

Shafer is the owner and president of Shafer Heating & Cooling, LLC, an HVAC contracting company serving clients in Hillsboro and surrounding areas since 1985. Shafer Hearing & Cooling is a three-generation family business established by his father and grandfather.

Shafer grew up watching his father manage the business. He also accompanied him to job sites and then began training and assisting on HVAC service at a young age. After completing college in 2010, he began working at the company full time, immersed in all aspects of the business from sales and service to marketing and operations management. At the end of 2022, he purchased the business from his father and mother upon their retirement.

As company owner, Shafer is responsible for overseeing all daily operations, including staffing, planning and managing long-term growth to ensure the company’s continued success. Although he is no longer out in the field, he now focuses his time on his own continued training/coaching so that he can pass this knowledge on to his team. He also focuses on the future so that their customers continue to experience the service that Shafer Heating & Cooling, LLC is proud to provide.

He considers his team members to be the core of the business and emphasizes the importance of recruiting technicians and administrative staff who support each other, the company and its clients. Under his leadership, Shafer Heating & Cooling has grown exponentially, rising from a team of seven members and an annual revenue of $1.6 million to a team of 30 and an annual revenue of $6.3 million in under three years. The company was presented with a Forbes Top 25 Small Business Award, named a 2022 Certified Great Place to Work, and was included on Inc. 5000 Magazine’s 2022 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Mr. Shafer credits his success to his positive attitude, growth mindset, and willingness to adapt to change.

“You can go so much further in life and get so much more out of life if you have the right people around you. They constantly push you to be your best.” Shafer said.

