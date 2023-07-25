SSCC receives $142,000 safety grant

Southern State Community College has been awarded approximately $142,000 through Gov. Mike DeWine’s Campus Safety Grant Program to increase security measures on campus.

The state approved $5 million in funding to be divided among 33 colleges and universities for safety improvements such as alarms, cameras and locks.

“All of our schools, including colleges and universities, will benefit from increased safety measures and surety support in their buildings,” said state Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina). “Through this grant, Southern State is getting the help they need to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.”

Southern State will use the money to upgrade entrance and exit door security throughout the campus’ main building. Exterior doors will be replaced and additional security cameras will be added in addition to other security enhancements. It is estimated the work will be completed by the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

To be eligible for grant funding, colleges were required to have conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to identify potential areas for improvement as part of the grant application. Southern State coordinated with the Ohio School Safety Center professionals to conduct the assessment on its campuses. The Ohio School Safety Center, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, reviewed the campus safety grant applications in consultation with the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

The college will use the majority of the funds at the Highland County campus.

DeWine’s Campus Safety Grant Program was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. The Ohio State Controlling Board is the financial legislative oversight for capital and operating expenditures by state agencies. The next controlling board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 7.

