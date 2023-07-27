Eagle Riders raise $12,885 for local DAV

Pictured (l-r) are Gerold Wilkin (DAV), Bethany Tolliver (standing in for Eagle Riders 1161 President Brian Tolliver), secretary Michele Teboe, Treasurer Kim Alley, vice president Rick Ewing, DAV Commander Lee Harris, DAV First-Vice Dwight Reynolds, DAV Second-Vice Shawn Carter and DAV Adjutant Richard Kisamore with several Eagle Rider members standing in the back. Submitted photo

On Saturday, June 3, the Hillsboro Eagle Riders 1161 hosted its annual Poker Run to benefit the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123.

This year’s event was another success as the Poker Run netted $12,855 for the chapter, which included a $3,000 donation from the Eagles Aerie 1161 and $1,200 from the Eagles 1161’s Ladies Auxiliary.

“This event has been held for many years on our behalf, and we cannot give enough thanks to the Eagle Rider members that pull this together, and all those who have continued to donate towards it, other members and their friends and family, community members and all the businesses that contribute. This is a great effort in helping us to continue supporting our community’s veterans,” a news release said.

If you are a Disabled American Veteran and would like more information on the chapter, contact Adjutant Richard Kisamore at 937-402-4100.

Submitted by DAV Chapter 123.