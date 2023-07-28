HCCAO visits drug coalition

Alicia Krom, HCCAO health services director, speaks at Wednesday’s drug coalition meeting. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Highland County Community Action Organization Health Services Director Alisha Krom spoke at a Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition about family health services available in the county.

Krom said the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program is a supplemental nutritional program for women who are pregnant, women who are postpartum, and children up to age 5. Those who qualify based on income receive a card that can be used to purchase food items.

“We also have a program going on right now because it’s summer, and we have the farmers market, so they get 30 additional dollars in fruits and vegetables,” said Krom. “They can either go up to the farmers market or we have boxes that we bring into our office and give them as well.”

The WIC program provides breastfeeding classes and free breastfeeding support items. “Anyone is able to come to our breastfeeding classes,” said Krom. “They don’t have to be on WIC.”

The Safe Sleep program offered through Highland County Community Action provides cribettes and other safe sleep items for mothers who need them. “This program is based on WIC eligibility so it is income based, and for our cribs you have to be 32 weeks pregnant up to having a year-old infant to get one of those,” said Krom.

The organization also facilitates a program that helps women who are pregnant and want to quit smoking. “They can get about $150 in diaper and wipes vouchers after doing four prenatal sessions and six months after that,” said Krom. “There is no income requirement.”

Community Action offers a family planning clinic that provides medical exams and birth control assistance. “It’s done on a sliding-scale fee, so it’s based on income,” said Krom. “We are required to ask for a donation, but if a donation is not made or offered services still remain the same, so you are not penalized and there are no collections.”

Convertible car seats for children from 5-65 pounds are provided through the Ohio Buckles Buckeyes program. This program is based on WIC eligibility.

“Then we have a new program that is going to start next week, and it is for moms who are pregnant and kids up until they are three,” said Krom. “ It’s a safety initiative, so essentially if they are TANF [Temporary Assistance for Needy Families] eligible, which is another income-based method, they can get $500 in safety items.” Some of the eligible safety items are cribs, strollers and smoke alarms.

Those interested in applying for any of these programs can contact Highland County Community Action at 937-393-3060.

