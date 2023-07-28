HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 22

INCIDENTS

Deputies responded to the 9100 block of Bald Knob Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined that the incident was a verbal altercation and both parties agreed to separate for the evening.

A resident of the 11000 block of Elmhurst Trail reported trespassing. After investigation, it was determined that the person accused of trespassing had personal property located on the property. No citation was issued.

July 23

INCIDENT

A resident of the 5200 block of Seamer Road reported identity theft.

July 24

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to a business in the 1600 block of S.R. 136 after a report of a break-in. Several items were taken. This incident remains under investigation.

July 26th

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 13000 block of McWillians Road to a report of vandalism to a road sign.

A resident of the 11000 block of North Shore Drive reported someone entered the residence and removed several items.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Corey L. Cloud, 30, Lynchburg, OVI, failure to control.

Amber Y. McFarland, 31, Hillsboro, OVI, reckless operation.

Acel J. Mahan, 90, Sinking Spring, failure to stay in marked lane.