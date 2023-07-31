Chillicothe chaplains unveil mobile phone app

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center Chaplains are stepping into the 21st century with a brand-new mobile app.

Greg Schmalfeldt, service chief for the Chillicothe VA Chaplains, said it was time for his service to implement this technology due to the nature in which the community accesses religious services. “Using the Chap app allows anyone with a media device to connect us with their journey of faith,” Schmalfeldt said. “We are offering the opportunity to connect 24/7, no matter what is going on in your life. You can contact us directly through the app, and its another resource to help grow your faith.”

The Chap App offers a wide variety of benefits, services and information to staff, veterans and the community. Users will have access to the livestream of Sunday worship services, as well as a portfolio of previously recorded services. There is also a library of spiritual growth documents to help with daily devotions, advice and guidance. One of the biggest benefits is the ability to submit prayer requests, as well as ask questions directly to the chaplain team.

Religious services are all about community, and Schmalfeldt believes this can truly be a tool to bringing that community closer together.

“This app opens new opportunities for veterans and community members alike to grow their faith,” he said. “It gives us a unique opportunity to connect with our veterans locally as well as across the nation.”

The Chap App is available for download for free on the Google play store and the app store. Just search “Church App Live” and follow the prompts for Chillicothe! You can also access the live stream of the Sunday services at www.streamingchurch.tv.

The chaplains are also available in person for weekly services on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Quinlan Chapel, located on the Chillicothe VA Medical Center campus.

Submitted by David (Alan) Graves, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.