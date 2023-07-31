Friends of 4-H recipients honored

Pictured (l-r) are Danielle Combs, 4-H educator; Amanda Knauff, 4-H advisory president; Duncan; and Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator. Submitted photo Pictured (l-r) are Danielle Combs, 4-H educator; Amanda Knauff, 4-H advisory president; Cummings; and Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator. Submitted photo Pictured (l-r) are Danielle Combs, 4-H Educator; Amanda Knauff, 4-H Advisory President; Rhoads; and Kathy Bruynis; 4-H educator. Submitted photo

The Friend of 4-H Award winners were recently recognized at the 4-H Summer Awards Ceremony.

Where do we begin to honor these three recipients? They gave countless hours to the 4-H program and the youth of Highland County in different ways and capacities.

Jeff Duncan, our first recipient has assisted in helping keep funding and even increase funding for the OSU Extension office as a former county commissioner. As we know, 4-H is a large part of their programming. He is very dedicated to the agriculture industry in many different ways from raising pumpkins to helping farmers with their equipment. He was very supportive of his two daughters when they were involved in 4-H. He even hosted the fall party for their club each year.

Brian Cummings, the second recipient, was a 4-H Advisor. Twenty-five years ago this year he was one of the original advisors for the Premier Showmen 4-H Club. He has gone on to be an FFA advisor but continues to help the 4-H youth of the county. He has helped teach Quality Assurance to hundreds of 4-H members over the years. He was very vital in assisting with the online sessions starting in 2020. He was also a Junior Fairboard advisor for more than 10 years.

The third recipient, Eric Rhoads, has been a 4-H advisor for 13 years with Highland County Poultry Pigs and Lambs. He has been involved as a 4-H representative on many different committees throughout the years, ,any times serving a term then going off for a year and coming back on as a committee member for another term. He has been a member and president of the 4-H committee. He has also served on the sale committee and is always willing to help. He was a chaperone to the National Egg and Poultry Contest in 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. He continues to assist in any way possible.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, Extension area leader, OSU Extension.