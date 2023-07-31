HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 14

INCIDENT/ARREST

At 9:21 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Walmart located at 540 Harry Sauner Road referencing a theft. Contact was made with the reporting party and a report was taken at the scene. The offender, Jerica Heairld, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested at the time of the offense and transported to the Highland County Justice Center without incident.

July 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jennifer Roush, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Jonathan Napier, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for violation of a protection order.

Sarah Short, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Bridget McConehea, 49, of Hillsboro, was cited for a vicious dog.

ACCIDENT

At 4:21 p.m., Brandon Cannon of Greenfield was eastbound in the 100 block of Uhrig Street when he stated that the brakes failed on the 2003 Ford F150 he was driving. Cannon continued across South High Street into the parking lot of Holtfield Station, where his vehicle struck a gas pump causing it to dislodge from the base. The gas pump was lodged under the F150 causing it to spill fuel onto the concrete. The police department, along with Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, cleared the scene. The F150 sustained disabling damage and had to be towed. Cannon was cited for driving under suspension and failure to maintain control.

July 25

INCIDENT/ARREST

At 9:58 p.m., officers with the police department were dispatched to an apartment complex on North West Street regarding a subject being aggressive with family members while intoxicated. Contact was made with the reporting party and a report was taken at the scene. Allison Elliott, 51, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Highland County Justice Center without incident.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michelle Soins, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.