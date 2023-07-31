Fairfield FFA attends Camp Muskingum

On July 5-9, 13 Fairfield FFA members attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton. FFA camp is an opportunity for students to gain and enhance their leadership skills. Students learn to challenge themselves and try new experiences. Students are able to participate in activities such as swimming, boating, archery, rifle and shotgun shooting, and natural resource education. Students are also given the opportunity to participate in talent shows and make new friends from chapters all across the state. Members that attended included (l-r) Mckinley Cox, Liberty Parshall, Cheyenne Byler, Braylee Bartley, Icey Harrison, Zoe Gilliland, Emma Fraysier, Emma Shoemaker, Gwen Cox, Maddie Wiseman, Larkin Friend and Braden Havens.

Submitted photo