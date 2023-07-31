Fairfield FFA Officer Team goes kayaking

The Fairfield FFA officer team recently got together for a team bonding day. They met at Fairfield High school and discussed their goals and plans together for themselves and their chapter for the upcoming school year. After they discussed their plans, the group went kayaking at Waters Edge in Chillicothe. They kayaked seven miles and enjoyed a picnic lunch. Team members included Carson Shoemaker, Maddie Caldwell, Cheyenne Baldwin, Emma Fraysier, Carly Sanders, Icey Harrison, Avery Teeters, Emily Haines and Brooklyn Bethel.

Submitted photo