Hillsboro FFA members show pigs

Throughout the summer some of the Hillsboro FFA members have been showing pigs at different locations in Ohio through the OH Pig Series. These kids work with the pigs then go and “jackpot” them almost every weekend until July. Dalayna Collins went to many of the shows with multiple of her pigs receiving different placings. Corbin Winkle, along with his sister Claire Winkle, attended different shows throughout the summer receiving many different placings. Grace Watson attended some of the shows in her hometown where she did good with her pigs. Now it is on to the state fair for three of these four kids. “The pig industry has opened my eyes to many different things. I love being able to show and exhibit my project which I spend a lot of time with,” said Watson. “The OH pigs circuit is a well organized show series and is a great way for kids of all ages to get in the ring and get some experience,” said Corbin Winkle.Pictured (clockwise from top left) Claire Winkle, Dalayna Collins, Grace Watson and Corbin Winkle.

Submitted photo