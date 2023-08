Grow! Highland County held its annual golf outing July 28 at Buckeye Hills Country Club near Greenfield. Winners for the day were first place, First State Bank; second place, Southern Ohio RetroFoam; and third place Adient. Members of the first place team are pictured. They were not identified. Submitted photo Members of the second place team from Southern Ohio RetroFoam are pictured. Submitted photo Members of the third place team from Adient are pictured. Submitted photo

Grow! Highland County held its annual golf outing July 28 at Buckeye Hills Country Club near Greenfield. Winners for the day were first place, First State Bank; second place, Southern Ohio RetroFoam; and third place Adient. Members of the first place team are pictured. They were not identified.

Members of the second place team from Southern Ohio RetroFoam are pictured.

Members of the third place team from Adient are pictured.