Blanche E. (Perkins) Mann, 86, of Stout, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

She was born in Pike County, Ohio on Feb. 19, 1937, the daughter of the late Vinent and Hulda (Gibson) Perkins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Lindy “Lee” Mann; son, Thomas Potts; daughter, Amanda Murphy; brothers, Vincent, Bob, Roger and Larry Perkins; and sister, Lillie Mae Ware.

Blanche is survived by her daughters, Beverly (JD) Friend of Stout and Annette Clemons of Sabina; son, Allen Mann of New Vienna; and sisters, Barbara Doss of New Vienna and Sharlene (Ed) Estep of Springfield.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at Beaver Cemetery in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

