Hillsboro man sentenced for meth possession

A Hillsboro man sentenced to three years of community control was among two people sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

James Pauley, 53, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Pauley was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

According to court documents, around Nov. 16, 2022, a patrol officer was on patrol in a marked cruiser going eastbound on Jefferson Street in Greenfield. The patrol officer ran the license plate of the vehicle traveling in front of him through dispatch, with dispatch saying that it came back to be Pauley. Dispatch also said that Pauley had shown a failure to reinstate his driving status.

The patrol officer activated the overhead lights on their vehicle to start a traffic stop, just as the vehicle turned southbound onto South Ninth Street. The vehicle came to a stop as the patrol officer initiated contact with the driver, whom he recognized as Pauley. The patrol officer told Pauley the reason why he was stopped and to turn off the vehicle and exit it.

Pauley complied, as the patrol officer told him to put his hands on top of the vehicle. Pauley then started to make “short jerking motions” towards his left side and said that he had a knife in his left pocket. Pauley told the patrol officer that he would grab the knife, after which the patrol officer told him “several times” to stop reaching for his pockets.

Pauley did not follow the patrol officer’s orders as the officer then saw Pauley “palming” a small baggie. Then, the patrol officer grabbed both of Pauley’s arms and placed him in handcuffs. Pauley said that he’d been nervous because, “He had a little bit of weed on him,” which is what Pauley claimed he grabbed.

The patrol officer took the baggie and saw that it contained a white crystalline substance. The patrol officer told Pauley of his Miranda Rights and completed a search of his person. The patrol officer found a small baggie of suspected marijuana in Pauley’s right pocket.

Pauley was placed in the back of the cruiser, after which the officer asked him about the baggie that held the crystalline substance. Pauley admitted that the substance was meth and said he hoped that the patrol officer wouldn’t see it. The patrol officer completed an inventory of the vehicle and issued a citation to Pauley. The vehicle was towed and Pauley was released from the scene.

The white crystalline substance was submitted to BCI for testing and found to contain meth.

In other indictments, Taylor Deitsch, 23, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of meth.

According to court documents, on Dec. 5, 2022, deputies arrived at an address on Zion Lane in Hillsboro after getting a search warrant request from Hamilton County Parole Services. The vehicle a suspect was reportedly driving was parked in the driveway and it was believed the suspect was inside the residence. Deputies also believed a “female” was inside the residence. After their attempts to make contact failed, a detective “pried” open the home’s side door.

Verbal commands for the suspect inside the residence to exit were also unsuccessful. The Special Response Team was then notified to respond to the scene. Deputies could hear loud music coming from inside the residence.

After an hour of “giving commands to exit,” a female subject exited. The female was given her Miranda Rights and identified herself as Gabrielle Helphenstine. The suspect asked if they were lying about their name, as she was also having trouble remembering her date of birth and Social Security number.

The detective advised that they’d located an ID with the name Taylor Deitsch on it. A short time after, the female told the detective that she wanted to tell her something. The detective asked her if her name was Taylor Deitsch, as the female then confirmed that was her name and that she was scared because she had warrants.

Deitsch told the detective that she had illegal substances in her bra and that she didn’t want to get caught with the substance inside the jail. The detective “removed several baggies containing unknown substances from Deitsch’s bra.” The substances were then submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with a weight of 4.15 grams.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.