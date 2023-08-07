Lady Tigers runners-up at invitational

Submitted photo

The 10th annual Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational took place on Thursday at Buckeye Hills Country Club. This was the 14th playing of the McClain Invitational, and the 10th since it was named to honor Adam Sharp.

The invitational is a nine-hole, stroke play event, with the boys’ teams and girls’ teams each playing on separate nines. Trophies are awarded to the first and second place teams in each division, golf towels to the players on those teams, and individual medalist plaques for the low individual boy and girl.

Girls team scores were: Circleville 162, McClain 215, Wilmington 227, Miami Trace 236 and Logan Elm 252. Jackson’s three individual scores were not enough to tally a team score.

Boys team scores were: Logan Elm 164, Circleville 168, Washington C.H. 172, Jackson 174, Miami Trace 180, Wilmington 181, Hillsboro 194 and McClain 201.

The medalists for the boys were Graham Williams of Logan Elm and Liam McConnell of Circleville who both shot a 39.

The medalist for the girls was Elaina Seeley of Circleville who shot under par with a 33.