Waits and Eyre recognized

Highland County 4-H announced that is proud to have two 4-H volunteers that have reached the milestone as a 4-H volunteers as both have dedicated numerous hours during their 40 years of service as 4-H advisors. Waits is an advisor is both the Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs Club & Highland County Shooting Sports. She is also the coach for the Highland County 4-H Poultry and Avian Bowl teams. Eyre is an advisor in Highland County Shooting Sports after serving more than 30 years as the 4-H agent/educator in Highland County.

Submittted photo