Some of Kolton Hamilton’s family members are pictured around a tree that was planted in his memory at the Hillsboro Elks last weekend. Pictured (l-r) are his father, Jimmy Hamilton; his brother, Traeten Hamilton; his mother, Katie Knoblauch, holding a picture of Kolton; and his sister, Kiley Hamilton. See today’s sports section for more details on the golf outing that raised more than $30,000.

Submitted photo