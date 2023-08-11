Dorito’s chicken casserole This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ Dorito’s chicken casserole. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Patricia Nicholes with her Dorito chicken casserole. Patricia says its her husband’s favorite, and I can see why. It looks delicious. I am going to make this.

It doesn’t have lots of ingredients and looks pretty easy — my kind of recipe. Serve with a salad and a bowl of fruit and there you go — perfect meal. Thank you so much Patricia for this wonderful casserole.

Please send me your favorite recipes, and a story to go with them if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Thank you and have a wonderful week!

Ingredients

1 14.5 oz. package nacho cheese Doritos chips, lightly crushed

2 1/2 cups cooked chicken shredded

1 13.25 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

1- 13.25 oz. can whole corn kernels, drained

2 cups Mexican blend cheese grated, divided

1 10 oz. can diced tomatoes with green chiles

1 small can Diced green chilies

1 10.75 oz. can condensed cream of chicken soup

1 8 oz. container sour cream

1 pkg taco seasoning

Sliced jarred Jalapeno

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and light grease a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray.

In a large bowl, combine chicken, black beans, corn, 1 cup Mexican blend cheese, diced tomatoes and green chiles, cream of chicken soup, sour cream and taco seasoning. Mix together until completely incorporated.

Put in a cake pan and cover with crushed Doritos. Add the rest of the cheese and sliced jalapeños bake 30 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.