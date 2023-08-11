Elections and embezzlement

This week in 1935, The Greenfield Republican reported that Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Sauer, missionaries of the M.E. Church in Korea and also in charge of the Kongju Vocational Agricultural School, stopped in Greenfield briefly to meet with his brother.

The August special election was headlined by a Republican battle for marshal between George Willis, the marshal for over 25 years, and W.S. Nevil, night officer, as there were no contests for mayor.

The Miller Company, located in Dayton, was awarded the contract to tear down the Patterson building found on Lafayette and Washington streets and to build a new Sinclair Station where the building once stood.

Mr. Miller, the “famous” humorist from Wilmington, planned to make a stop at the fourth annual Fish Fry held at Rocky Fork, which was to be sponsored by Bainbridge and Rocky Fork M.E. churches.

The Greenfield Furniture Company announced that it planned to join with 1,000 merchants from every state to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the original Heatrola’s invention, with an offer of free coal for every purchase of the anniversary model.

The Fayette Theatre of Distinction, located in Washington C.H., advertised multiple showings, including “Mary Jane’s Pa,” starring Aline McMahon and Guy Kibbie, and “Becky Sharp,” starring Miriam Hopkins.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products, including blue shirts for 49 cents, white or pink rubber baby pants for 8cents, 40-foot length wax paper for 6 cents and white or pink princess slips for 19 cents.

This week in 1960, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Highland County Board of Elections voted to reinstate Lynn Griffin, Lynchburg, as the Democratic nominee for sheriff in the November election.

The McClain High School Athletic Association announced that it planned to move forward with solicitation of public support to help financially support the erection of a steel mesh fence that would circle McClain Field.

A proposal for the business interests in Highland County to join forces and entertain members of the 1961-62 Ohio General Assembly at an outing at Rocky Fork Lake was approved at the Greenfield Chamber of Commerce.

The Greenfield Board of Education announced the approval of a contract with the Charles M. Uhl Agency to offer accidental insurance to children and teachers during the 1960-61 school term.

In sports, the Cincinnati Burger Beer quintet defeated the Greenfield Lanes All-Star team by a score of 2,799 to 2,520 in an exhibition match held at the Lanes, with Pinky Faith bowling a 634 across three games for the Cincinnati squad.

The Ranch Theatre advertised multiple films including “Hercules Unchained,” starring Steve Reeves and Sylva Koscina, and “The Bridges at Toko-Ri,” starring William Holden, Grace Kelly and Fredric March.

Flynn’s Market, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including four pounds of sugar-cured smoked jowl for 98 cents, a 50-pound bag of potatoes for $1.59 and two half-gallon bottles of milk for 75 cents.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners met with someone that represented High Tech Engineering, to recommend the company for the engineering work at the Jackson Township Park Project.

More than 300 people were in attendance at the Huskie Muskie Fishing Tournament held at Rocky Fork Lake, with 20 muskies caught during the two-day tournament, with 17 being returned to the lake alive.

The replacement of around 40 American flags was discussed at a meeting of the Hillsboro Retail Merchants, as Russ Roever and the NAACP donated multiple flags to help start the process.

The Hillsboro firefighters and police personnel voted unanimously to become a bargaining unit, with the firefighters joining the International Association of Fire Fighters and the police joining the Federation of Police Bargaining Unit.

In sports, baseball fans in Hillsboro reacted to the second Major League Baseball player strike in only four years, with Dick Shaffer, local American League coach, saying that the players “do have some reasons to strike.”

The Drive-In Theatre, located in Allensburg, advertised multiple films including “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,” starring Mel Gibson and Tina Turner, and “Silverado,” starring Kevin Costner and Kevin Kline.

Hilliard’s Men’s Wear, located at 110 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including walking and tennis shorts for half-price and a “special group of trousers for 30 percent off.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that NCB Bank held its 17th annual Customer Appreciation Day, as bank employees handed out “hundreds” of hamburgers and hot dogs for free.

Former Good Shephard Church Greenfield pastor James Blaine was facing up to six years in prison and $250,000 in restitution payments after he pled guilty to embezzling money from the church.

Hillsboro resident Ellen Billington celebrated her century mark, passing her 100th birthday. She said that during her life she had done things like work at Woolworth’s and sewed children’s clothes during the Great Depression.

Congressman Jim Jordan announced his endorsement for Cliff Rosenberger on the Ohio Chamber of Commerce at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro.

A Grove City man had warrants issued for him following an alleged attempt to use a bowling ball to try and break through the door of Highland Lanes Bowling Center, which failed, after which he allegedly kicked in the door and entered the center.

In sports, Highland County Community Action announced that it was seeking sponsors and participants for its annual golf event planned for Aug. 25 at the Buckeye Hills Country Club near Greenfield.

