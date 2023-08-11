Lady Tigers drop match against Piketon

McClain’s Kaylin Sterling watches after teeing off. She shot a team best 56 Thursday. Submitted photo

The McClain Lady Tigers hosted Piketon on Thursday at Buckeye Hills Country Club and lost the non-confernece contest as Piketon shot 197.

Piketon’s Brenna Spencer was the match medalist, carding a 45.

Individual scores for McClain were: Kaylin Sterling 56, Avery Murphy 61 and Maguire Ross 78. Also playing for McClain was Breslyn Lyons, who shot a 70. But her score did not count with the team tally since she is in middle school.

Individual scores for Piketon were: Spencer 45, Laila Kelley 47, Renee Hill 52, Maggie Armstrong 53, Riley Wagner 54 and Kordi Brewster 59.

Also playing for Piketon were Brenna Weaver and Emma Cutler, who shot 62 and 61, respectively.