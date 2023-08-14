AGMC Autumn Gala returns in October

The annual Adena Greenfield Medical Center Autumn Gala returns for another evening of fun and friendship in support of a great cause — enhancing patient care in Greenfield and surrounding communities.

The Adena Greenfield Medical Center Autumn Gala will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Jill’s Farmhouse Catering will provide food and other refreshments, Island Brothers Productions will keep the music going, and a live auction will offer a chance to pick up some great items.

The event is all about letting loose and having fun, but the purpose behind the festivities is serious. Providing for the health of area families through quality care close to home is Adena Health’s top priority. Delivering on that promise is a solemn commitment aided, in part, by community support of events such as this.

Proceeds from this year’s gala will go toward upgrades to the hospital’s inpatient units.

Sponsorships offer another option to provide support for the event. There are a number of sponsorship levels to choose from, each bringing a number of benefits. Those seeking more information can call 740-779-8755.

Individual gala tickets are $100. To register for the event or sign up for a sponsorship, visit Adena.org/greenfield-gala.

Submitted by Adena Greenfield Medical Center.