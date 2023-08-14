HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Holt, 35, of Springfield, was cited for driving under suspension.

Tyler Souders, 49, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Patrick Heninger, 31, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Timothy Burns, 58, of Beavercreek, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Aug. 12

ACCIDENT

At 2:13p.m., the police department responded to the area of North West Street and Pea Ridge Road for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that a vehicle driven by Miranda Curlonis, 31, of Hillsboro, was stopped at the stop sign on Pea Ridge Rad at North West Street when her vehiocle was struck a vehicle driven by Debra Anderson, 40, of New Vienna, in a rear-end type collision. No injuries were reported on the scene. Anderson was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Aug. 13

ACCIDENTS

At 10:42a.m., the police department responded to the area of West Main Street and Willetsville Pike for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arriva it was determined that Payton Bone, 23, of Fayetteville, was traveling eastbound on West Main Street. Skylar Mefford, 30, of Fayetteville, was stopped at the traffic light facing eastbound on West Main Street when Bone’s vehicle struck Mefford’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision. No injuries were reported on the scene. Bone was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the police department responded to the 600 block of South High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, a male juvenile from Hillsboro was driving on South High Street facing southbound preparing to navigate a left turn into a business. Barbara Crabtree, 47, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on South High Street when the juvenile began navigating a left-hand turn into the parking lot of a business, causing him to strike the driver’s side door of Crabtree’s vehicle. No injuries were reported on the scene. The juvenile was cited for right of way when turning left.