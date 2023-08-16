Swine exhibitors compete at state fair

Hillsboro FFA member Dalayna Collins works with her Tamworth gilt at the Ohio State Fair. Submitted photo

Dalayna Collins, Corbin Winkle and Claire Winkle exhibited swine projects at the 2023 Ohio State Fair.

Collins placed fourth with her Poland China gilt, fifth with her Tamworth gilt and third in her showmanship heat. She said she really enjoyed the experience of traveling away from her hometown to show her pigs.

Corbin Winkle was the winner in the 16-year-old skillathon contest for breeding gilt session and was third with his Chester white gilt.

Claire Winkle was the 13-year-old skillathon winner, 13-year-old showmanship winner, 13-year-old Outstanding Breeding Exhibitor and fifth overall ages for Outstanding Breeding Exhibitor.

At the beginning of the Ohio State Fair, Kailyn Greer and Sam Tipton competed in some of the equine contests. Greer was eighth in barrels and fourth in keyhole. Sam Tipton was took fifth place with her horse in ground roping.

Addy Knauff had her alpaca fiber judged at the state fair and she placed first, second and third in show class for shorn fleece.

Submitted by Riley Collins, sentinel, Hillsboro FFA.