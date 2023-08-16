What would you do if Jesus came to school?

Carey Kinsolving Contributing columnist

“If Jesus came with me to school, I would respect him and everyone else, too. I would not hit, would not call people names, and I would not push,” says Michael, age 6.

We have a tendency to act one way around some people and put our best foot forward around others. Jesus said, “Inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.” (Matthew 25:40) Oops!

We live in a time when God indwells his people. Living in light of this kingdom reality should elevate relationships with Christians to a different sphere. It should also have a sobering effect on the way Christians treat non-Christians. God created all people in his image, even atheists. We should be courteous and show respect to all, especially to those with whom we disagree.

“I would tell Jesus about my life and what’s hard for me at home and at school,” says Joe, 9. “I would be very excited if he was here with me. I would feel like there could be no reason to fear him at all because it would be so good with him.

“It would be a dream come true. ‘Thank you, Lord. Thank you,’ I would say. I would travel around the world telling others about Jesus and make more Christians in the world. That would be great!”

Thank you, Joe, for sharing your unbridled joy in the Lord. God wants all his children to live free in anticipation of seeing him. True confidence in life comes from being rightly related to God. Living apart from God breeds fear because we’re limited to our own resources.

Jesus appeared to scared disciples on Easter morning in a resurrection body and said, “Peace to you.” The Scripture records, “But they were terrified and frightened, and supposed they had seen a spirit.” (Luke 24:37)

When Jesus challenged them to examine his body and opened their understanding of the Old Testament concerning himself, faith began to replace fear.

When Christians live by faith, they stop worrying about what people think about them and start telling others about Jesus. The Apostle John wrote, “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear because fear involves torment.” (I John 4:18)

“If Jesus came to school with me, I would let him sit next to me,” says Kelly, 9. “I would listen to him to see if he had an idea to grow closer to God. When the time would come to say goodbye, I would pray he would come back again. When I would come home, I would hope to see him just sitting there on my bed waiting just for me.”

Kelly, thanks for this wonderful image of Jesus sitting on your bed waiting for you to come home from school. It brings to mind someone who sat on Easter morning. After an angel of the Lord descended from heaven and rolled back the stone of Jesus’ tomb, the Scripture records that he sat on it. (Matthew 28:2)

Because an angel sat on a stone and announced Jesus’ resurrection, we can sit, stand and walk with him wherever he leads us.

Think about this: If you’re a Christian, Jesus is in you and with you wherever you go.

Memorize this truth: “I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20)

Ask this question: Do you have a sense of God’s presence at school, work, home or wherever you go?

