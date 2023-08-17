Earl Smith receives an award from Sherri Smithson for his service in Vietnam. Artist Pamela Kellough makes a presentation to the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the DAR.

The August meeting of Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) opened Aug. 12 with Regent Elissa Zornes and 28 members and guests. Members contributed diapers, etc., for the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center in Hillsboro and also signed Christmas cards for veterans at the Georgetown Veteran’s Home.

The club welcomed its newest members, mother/daughter duo Vicki Pritchard and Maggie Pritchard McAllister. Associate member Sherri Smithson presented an award to Earl Smith for his service in Vietnam. Earl Smith is the husband of member Vicki Smith.

Gary Duffield, president of the Highlanders Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented information on the SAR/DAR proposed memorial to be placed beside the Highland County Courthouse. This has been in the planning for a few years and organizers hope to raise enough money to have it in place by America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

The speaker for the meeting was Pamela Kellough, who has painted some beautiful murals in Hillsboro and many other areas. She shared her story of how she started and the process of planning and creating such beautiful works of art for everyone to enjoy. She has painted murals on barns, in schools, on city buildings, kitchen cabinets, etc. Her Facebook page is wonderful. You can view many of her many creations there or drive the streets of Hillsboro and surrounding towns.

Submitted by Jane Stowers, Waw-wil-a-way DAR.