HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Aug. 13

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 9800 block of Horseshoe Road to a report of an assault. Charges are pending.

A resident of the 10000 block of Hiawatha Drive reported a domestic disturbance. Charges are pending.

Aug. 14

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 10000 block of U.S. Route 50 reported identity theft.

A deputy responded to the 1500 block of S.R. 247 to a report of a male being disorderly. After investigation, the male left prior to the deputy’s arrival. The caller declined charges.

Aug. 15

INCIDENT

A resident of the 8900 block of S.R. 73 reported a neighbor trespassing on their property. After investigation, no charges were filed.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Alexandra H. Davis-Belcher, 28, Georgetown, speeding.

Ernest H. Booher, 58, Blanchester, possession of drugs.

Zacheriah J. Jeffers, 35, Chillicothe, FRA suspension.

Cameron D. McConehea, 26, Hillsboro, operating a vehicle without a license.

Dalton K. Tully, 25, Vanceburg, Kentucky, assured clear distance.

Ronald L. Humphrey III 33, Hillsboro, driving under suspension.