Washington defeats Fairfield in five-set thriller

LEESBURG — It was a battle of the Lions on Monday as the Washington Lady Lions (0-1) traveled to take on the Fairfield Lady Lions in this hosts’ season-opening volleyball contest.

It went to five sets as Washington won the first set 25-20 and the third set 25-16, while Fairfield won the second set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-16.

In the fifth and final set neither team led by more than two points until Washington scored the final point of the evening to defeat Fairfield by a score of 15-12.

Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley spoke following the victory.

“We did a lot better tonight than we did Saturday as far as coming out from the start of each set stronger. We were able to capitalize a little bit more on our hitting strengths,” she said. “We dug ourselves a hole and we had to fight to get out of it, but we came back every single time and we never gave up. Any time that we had some momentum and energy going our way, it really pushed us ahead. The girls did a really good job at the front row.

“Kierstyn Mitchell leading with 15 kills, that was huge for her and then she was stepping up in a lot of ways and also Maggi Wall back in the defense. I mean, I could name all of the girls really because there were key moments tonight where each of them stepped up. This was a total team effort as far as having the we over me mentality and I think it’s gonna pay off for us in the long run. I’m just really proud of my girls for finishing out and making sure that they’re doing their jobs, so I’m excited for them.”

In the jayvee contest, Washington won in three sets. Washington won the first set 25-13, lost the second set 25-11, and won the final set 25-16.

The Washington eighth grade team lost in two sets, 25-23 and 25-9.

The Washington seventh grade team fell in three sets, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-21.

Washington (1-1) will hit the road for the third straight time in six days as they take on the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers on Thursday, Aug. 24 with the freshman contest beginning at 5 p.m.

Fairfield (0-1) was to play Tuesday at home against Eastern Brown at 6 p.m.