Hillsboro hosts FAC golf match Hillsboro hosts FAC golf match

HILLSBORO — The fourth of six regular season Frontier Athletic Conference matches for boys golf took place on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course.

Coming into the match, Chillicothe was in first place in the league with a record of 14-1 while Washington was in second at 13-2, Miami Trace in third at 8-7, Jackson in fourth at 7-8, Hillsboro in fifth at 3-12, and McClain in sixth at 0-15.

Miami Trace edged Chillicothe by a single stroke to take home the win for the event, shooting a 172 to 173 for the Cavaliers. Jackson was next with a 180, followed by Washington with a 185, Hillsboro with a 203, and McClain with a 212.

Individually for Hillsboro, Logan Barton led with a 48, followed by Logan Zurface with a 50, Walker Pence with a 52, Jase Huffman and Tate Davis with a 53, and Conner Kelch with a 59.

Individually for McClain, Carter Nelson led with a 42, followed by Jeremy Webb with a 47, Alex Perie with a 60, Leland Ewry with a 63, and Braylon Murray with a 69.

Individually for the Panthers, Brady Armstrong led with a 41, followed by Corbin Melvin with a 43, Cade Whitaker and Jonah Goddard with a 44, Emerson Shannon with a 45, and Kaden Noble with a 47.

Individually for the Cavaliers, Aidan Fischer led and was the medalist with a 39, followed by Kaiden Koch with a 43, Jackson Oyer with a 44, Kooper Elliot and Kaleb Elliot with a 47, and Vincent Haller with a 48.

Individually for the Ironmen, Noah Ernst led with a 43, followed by Tristan Tipton with a 44, Rylan Wyant with a 45, Garison Marcum with a 48, Peyton Hill with a 56, and Parker Holsteion with a 58.

Individually for Washington, John Wall led with a 44, followed by Will Miller with a 45, Garrett Wahl with a 47, Cooper Robertson with a 49, Luke Crabtree with a 53, and Isaiah Wynne with a 57.

Following this match, the current standings have Chillicothe in first with a record of 18-2, Washington in second at 15-5, Miami Trace in third at 13-7, Jackson in fourth 10-10, Hillsboro in fifth at 4-16, McClain in sixth at 0-20.

The next FAC golf match is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield.