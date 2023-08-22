One dead after hit and run

Smith

WILMINGTON — Police are seeking information about Saturday’s reported hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Wilmington man.

At 2:15 a.m., Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a hit-skip crash with a pedestrian struck at the intersection of South South Street and Sugartree Street. The pedestrian, identified as Daniel Smith, was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen.

“Through our investigation we have been able to identify the suspect vehicle,” said Fithen. “The videos we have reviewed show the suspect vehicle as being a dark-colored SUV similar to a Jeep Commander or a Honda Pilot. We are asking any residents and businesses in the area of North Lincoln Street and Columbus Street that have video cameras to review them to determine if they observe a vehicle matching that description.”

The suspect vehicle’s route of travel after striking the pedestrian was north on North South Street, east on East Main Street, and north on North Lincoln Street.

“The vehicle was last seen in the video we currently have at the intersection of North Lincoln Street and Columbus Street,” Fithen said. “The vehicle may have passenger side damage.”

On Tuesday, Fithen told AIM Media Midwest there are two detectives assigned to the case and the police have received numerous tips from community members. He advised the detectives are following up on them.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3833. Any questions may be directed to Fithen at the same phone number.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help pay for Smith’s funeral expenses. The campaign is looking to raise $5,000. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/0afa37a6.

