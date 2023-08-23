McClain wins 3rd FAC stage

The McClain Lady Tigers are pictured Tuesday after their victory at the Hillsboro Elks (l-r) Kaylin Sterling, Kallie Posey, Hailey Cornett, Reese Roble, Abbie Lovett, Avery Murphy and Jacolyn Bolender. Submitted photo

The McClain Lady Tigers golfers outdistanced the rest of the field Tuesday to win the third Frontier Athletic Conference match of the season played at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course.

Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the individual medalist with a 44.

Team scores were McClain 222, Miami Trace 233, Jackson 239, Hillsboro 242 and Washington 260. Chillicothe did not have enough players to record a team score.

The FAC standings after the match were:

McClain 9-2

Miami Trace 7-4

Jackson 5-3

Hillsboro 5-6

Washington 0-11

McClain individual results were: senior Jacolyn Bolender 51, sophomore Kaylin Sterling 54, junior Abbie Lovett 58, sophomore Reese Roble 59, junior Kallie Posey 61 , sophomore Avery Murphy 65 and freshman Hailey Cornett 64. Cornett played to make even playing groups and her score was not eligible for the team total.

Hillsboro individual results were: junior Emma Yochum 52, junior Halle Jones 63, sophomore Rylea Scarberry 63, sophomore Reagan Leeth 64, senior Grace Watson 66, junior Addy Knauff 68 and junior Amani Cumberland 68. Cumberland played to make even playing groups and her score was not eligible for the team total.

Miami Trace individual scores were freshman Ashlynd Hippely 56, junior Emily Reeves 58, freshman Alison Reeves 58, senior Audrey Mullins 61, freshman Kelsy Douglas 64 and junior Isabelle Deskins 69.

Jackson individual scores were: sophomore Aubrey Arnold 44, junior Alia Rippeth 58, freshman Ava Jenkins 65 and sophomore Bambi Smallwood 72.

Washington team scores were: sophomore Faith Wynne 50, sophomore Leah Marine 68, sophomore Alora Self 71, senior Surina Kleidt 71 and freshman Addison Yahn 72.

Chillicothe individual scores were: senior Addison Smith 53, senior Morgan Webb 55 and sophomore Qiuchengxi Su 67.

The next FAC match will take place Aug. 24 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Information for this story was provided by Derrick Lyons, McClain golf coach.