Homeland Security searches Hillsboro home

Highland County sheriff’s deputies were called Wednesday morning to 216 E. Main St. in Hillsboro to help serve a search warrant. Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his officers were asked by the Office of Homeland Security to help execute the search warrant and that he did not know who was being investigated. “After they served search warrant we rolled out and (the Office of Homeland Security) took over,” Barrera said. The residence that was searched was formerly part of the Harsha estate and is now owned by Wolford Hayden Denver, according to the online records from the Highland County Auditor’s Office. This screen shot shows law enforcement vehicles parked along East Main Street near the residence.

Screen shot