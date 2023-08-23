SSCC’s Daniels presents at national conference

Southern State Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy Commander Doug Daniels presents at the National Sheriffs’ Association annual conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Submitted photo

Doug Daniels, commander of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Southern State Community College as well as a special deputy with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, recently presented at the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) Annual Conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The title of Daniels’ presentation, “An Update on How to Handle Drone Complaints” covered various situations related to suspicious drone activity, when activities should be reported, and the different processes on how to investigate the reports.

Attendees included sheriffs and deputies from across the United States who were advised on drone operations using information from the Ohio Revised Code. The sections that were reviewed during the conference provided a basis that attendees could use to compare with their own state’s criminal codes. Various resources provided by the FAA were explored and criminal cases involving drones in Ohio were discussed.

During the conference, Daniels oversaw the test fly field for NSA’s Precision Cup Drone Competition. The test fly field was designed to give anyone attending the conference a chance to operate a drone under Daniels’ guidance who had not flown a drone before.

“The NSA asked if I would sponsor and run the test fly field, and I accepted,” said Daniels. “They used a drone that I brought with me for the flights. A total of 18 people participated in the drone operation exercise and had a great time.”

The Basic Peace Officer Training Academy at Southern State provides the required training to be a peace officer in Ohio. Those who complete the program will be eligible to sit for the Ohio Peace Officers Training Council State Certification Examination.

“Becoming a police officer can be a rewarding and challenging career choice,” said Daniels. “If you’re interested in pursuing this path, there are several steps you can take to prepare yourself for a career in law enforcement. It’s important to be prepared physically, mentally and emotionally, and to have a strong commitment to serving and protecting your community.”

The next Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy will begin on Jan. 8, 2024, at Southern State Community College.

Along with the Basic Peace Officers Training Program, Southern State also offers an associate degree in law enforcement.

To learn more, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/law-enforcement.shtml or call SSCC at 800-628-7722, ext. 2825.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.