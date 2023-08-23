GOP holds its annual Family Picnic

The Highland County GOP held its annual Family Picnic on Sunday, Aug. 20 at VFW Post 9094 in Hillsboro with more than 100 people in attendance. Speaker for the event was Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Of the two issues that will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot the first is a constitutional amendment entitled “The Right to Reproductive Freedom Protections for Health and Safety”. The second is a proposed law entitled “An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis”. The ballot language for both is to be certified by the Ohio Ballot Board on Aug. 24. LaRose spoke briefly about his campaign for U.S. senator in 2024 and the importance of getting that seat for the party. State and local office holders and candidates were welcomed and introduced. Following the dinner by Richard Warner, an action of baked goods and other items was conducted by Tim Roush with proceeds going to the Republicans Women’s Club Scholarship Fund. Petitions were circulated by candidates for the 2024 primary elections. Local offices holders were introduced.

Submitted photo