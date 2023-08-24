Kenneth A. Carl, 73, of Okeechobee, Florida, died Aug. 23, 2023, in hospice care in Okeechobee.

He was born July 6, 1950, in Georgetown, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Beulah (Frances) Carl.

He is survived by a brother, Eldon Dewayne Carl of Lynchburg; Eldon’s former wife, Diane (Myers) Carl; and a sister, Diana J. Carl of Lynchburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Doug Carl and Gary Carl; and a niece, Ashley D. Carl.

Kenneth was involved in trucking and owned a cab for several years. In addition to trucking, he enjoyed playing cards, poker at the casinos and horse racing.

He will be cremated and there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements by Seawinds Funeral Home in Okeechobee, Florida.